A video on social media, sighted by Adomonline.com, shows an unidentified police officer with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service holding onto the bonnet of a moving vehicle.

The unidentified police officer in the video, hopped onto the bonnet of the vehicle to prevent the unidentified driver from moving the vehicle after what appeared to be a misunderstanding between the two.

READ: Mahama clears air on running mate

But the driver, not perturbed by the police officer’s action, continued driving with the police officer on top of the vehicle’s bonnet.

Watch video above: