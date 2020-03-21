Some herbalists and traditional priests in the Bono East region have declared support to the government as well as health professionals in the fight against coronavirus.

Chief Priest in the region, Nana Akomako Adjei, told Adom TV that, though prayers are being said and everything being done to ensure God delivers the nation from the pandemic, they as traditional priests will also try their possible best to come up with a medicine which will cure the virus.

Read stories on coronavirus here

“Nananom, we are doing our best and scouting for herbs and medicines that will help victims of the coronavirus in the county and those all over the world, so we want President Akufo-Addo to know that we are ever ready to support him in our own way,” he said.

Nana Akomako Adjei’s comment comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday led a group of prominent pastors in Ghana to hold a prayer meeting for the country amidst the COVID-19 scare.

Reiterating their commitment to help curb the spread of the virus, Nana Akomako Adjei commended religious leaders in the country for adhering to the ban on all public gatherings.