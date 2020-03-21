Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly inaugurates emergency health response team

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has inaugurated an emergency response team as part of efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the area.

The eight member emergency response team, inaugurated by the Assembly, aside handling infected persons, will be further trained to undertake contact tracing of persons who may have come into contact with affected persons.

The Assembly, in addition to the inauguration of the response team, will undertake some activities which include sensitising drivers and traders at the various transport stations and markets in the Municipality on how to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Veronica buckets and soaps, according to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, will also be provided at strategic locations in the Municipality for residents to wash their hands.

Inspection of houses by the Assembly will also be carried out to ensure the practice of proper hygiene by residents.

“Also included in our strategies is the acquisition of infrared thermometre guns and protective clothing to be used in the municipality and at the prisons to screen clients and visitors. All these will be carried out without delay,” the MCE said.

