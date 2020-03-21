The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has temporarily shut down the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) effective 21st March 2020.

The move, according to the ministry, is to limit the number of imported Coronavirus (COVID 19) cases into the country.

In a circular note to all diplomatic missions, international organisations and honorary consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana, the Ministry said, “the decision is critical to secure Ghana’s borders and ports of entry.

Below is the statement from the Ministry;