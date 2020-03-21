The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has debunked reports that eight out of the 19 recorded coronavirus patients have recovered.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews Saturday, Dr Patrick Aboagye said, there are protocols patients need to go through for the GHS to certify them as recovered.

“I don’t know where that is coming from. What we do is that about three to seven days when your clinical signs are over, we will do a test, if it is negative then you’re out of the woods.

“If we test you again and it’s still positive we keep you for more days. So currently, we have not certified anybody as recovered,” Dr Aboagye said.

However, he said that before these tests are done, the COVID-19 patients must go through the standard 14 days of isolation, which involves intense monitoring.

“Even the first case has not gone through the 14 days,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini, host of the show.

But Dr Aboagye was quick to add that the patients are stable, with many having mild symptoms.