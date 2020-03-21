“One of the positive sides of COVID-19 is that it will make families develop stronger bonds,” says Dr Sylvia Esther Gyan of the Sociology Department at the University of Ghana.

According to her, difficult times such as these give people the opportunity to look out for each other.

“We are in a difficult time but this disease has come along with some negatives and positives. One positive thing with the disease is that, it has showed how much we need each other, for instance a mother goes to work and asks her neighbour to take care of her ward because she won’t be around,” she told Adom TV.

“Working parents will now have time for their wards as they will be home most of the time,” she added.

Another positive side of the disease, Dr Gyan said will be the use of all media forms to educate Ghanaians, particularly the youth who experiment with sex, to desist from such acts so as to avoid contracting the disease.

She further stated that although church activities have been halted, it creates the opportune time for Christians to draw close to God.

“As Christians, you can be home with your children and share God’s word with each other,” Dr Gyan said.

The government has banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday [March 15, 2020] said the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.