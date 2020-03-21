Former Chairperson of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Consortium Limited, Kwame Jantuah, has advocated for a 20-year energy sector development plan.

According to the energy analyst, the development plan will help the country end the numerous challenges currently facing the energy sector.

“We’ve had problems with our energy sector since immemorial, the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party have failed to fix the sector because there is no continuity in their manifestos. What we need is a continuous 20-year plan for our energy sector like South Korea,” he said on Adom TV’s Nnawotwe Yi Saturday morning show.

Mr Jantuah’s assertion follows days of power outages experienced in some parts of the nation’s capital, Accra.

The Minority in Parliament, following the power outages, accused the government of falling short of money to finance the energy sector and is consequently trying to bring back ‘dumsor.’

But the Energy Ministry in response to claims by the Minority in Parliament, said the power outages were only due to maintenance works which were being undertaken by the country’s energy distribution company, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Addressing reasons assigned to the power outages by ECG, Mr Jantuah advised the power distribution company to before hand inform Ghanaians of activities likely to cause power outages before carrying them out.

“Dumsor impacted Ghanaians psychologically, so anytime there is a power outage Ghanaians think ‘dumsor’ has returned. So for whatever reason, ECG must communicate to Ghanaians of a possible power outage before going ahead with an activity,” he said.