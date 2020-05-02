Management of the National Service Scheme, Ghana has issued a press release directing all national service personnel to resume work effective Monday, May 4, 2020.

As part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s precautionary directives on Coronavirus, all national service personnel, Nation Builders Corps officers and other non-essential staff were to take one month mandatory paid-leave on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

However, in the statement signed by the Executive Director of the NSS, Mustapha Ussif, all personnel have been directed to resume work on Monday, May 4.

Below is the full statement: