The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, June 27, acclaim President Nana Akufo-Addo as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 general election.

The acclamation of the Presidential Candidate together with his running mate will be done at a special meeting by the party’s National Council at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said Article 13 (2) (1) of the NPP Constitution provides for acclamation where there is a sole candidate for the Presidency by the close of nominations.

When confirmed, this will be the fourth time Akufo-Addo will lead the NPP to a presidential election.

He was given the nod in 2008 when the then-president John Agyekum Kufuor was stepping down after serving his second and last term.

The former Attorney General and Foreign Minister would, however, lead the centre-right party to two defeats before bringing them back to power with an emphatic victory in 2016.

If he wins the December 2020 elections, it would be Akufo-Addo’s final time to contest as president as the constitution bars him from serving more than two terms.