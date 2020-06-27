Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has likened the relationship between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to a Catholic marriage.

According to him, their cordial relationship has reflected in the massive feat chalked by the government in its first term.

“Relationship between Vice President and Nana Addo is like a Catholic marriage,” former President Kufuor said at the unveiling of the Nana-Bawumia ticket at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Although he felt that the Akufo-Addo-led government was promising too much, Mr Kufuor said he was extremely glad they have achieved a lot in three years.

He said the NPP has proven that it does not engage in rhetoric but are actually doers.

“The leadership of the NPP (Akufo-Addo and Bawumia) doesn’t just talk but walk the talk which is why Ghanaians would give them four more years,” the former President opined.

Mr Kufuor appealed for total support for the Nana-Bawumia ticket for an overwhelming victory in the December general election.

“I was the bridge between the old and the new party and I pray Nana and Mahamudu will continue,” he prayed.