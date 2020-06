President Nana Akufo-Addo has for the fourth consecutive time selected Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate ahead of the 2020 December polls.

Dr Bawumia was the running mate of President Akufo-Addo in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 general election.

The president made the declaration at his acclamation on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Alisa Hotel in the Greater Accra region.