Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is urging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put their house in order before seeking another term in office.

According to him, their eight years in power derailed all economic gains and brought untoward hardships on the citizenry.

Few months to the December polls, the Vice President said former President John Mahama, who is seeking re-election, has nothing better to offer.

“We have performed much better than the incompetent alternative. They are still trying to make a comeback to give us additional dose of their incompetence,” he jabbed.

Addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council Members at an acclamation ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Vice President said the NPP has delivered about 78 per cent of promises made to Ghanaians.

“We’ve made it easier to apply for passport, to receive and send money, to register your business, reduce corruption, provided extension services to farmers, increased allowance to UN personnel, and the banking sector has saved over 15 billion Ghana cedis,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He said the NDC is accusing government of failing to deliver its promises because they don’t read.

“I know they don’t read but they have to take time to read the available data. We have delivered and continue to deliver than the incompetent alternative,” the Vice President added.

The only way to take Ghana to the promised land, Dr Bawumia said is for Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo “four more to do more”.