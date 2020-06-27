Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has chided the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying it should not only read macroeconomic data but also make frantic effort to understand it.

Dr Bawumia, speaking at the acclamation ceremony of President Akufo-Addo at the Alisa Hotel on June 27, 2020, made a mockery of the NDC’s ‘lack of understanding’ of macroeconomic data.

He juxtaposed their misunderstanding of economic data to Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s inaccurate explanation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the voters’ register.

Don’t only read the data but also understand it so that you don’t mislead Ghanaians like your General Mosquito did with the Supreme Court ruling, he said.

The Vice President, after making the assertion, went on to tout some major economic achievements of the NPP government since its assumption of power in 2017.