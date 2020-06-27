President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the nomination of Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the fourth time will complete the party’s ticket in the 2020 elections.

“I have the great honour to put into consultation with you for the 4th time, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said after the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accepted his nomination of Dr Bawumia as the running mate.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, President Akufo-Addo said he will do everything in his power to justify the decision to acclaim him as the Presidential candidate and lead the party to victory in the 2020 polls.

This will be the fourth time President Akufo-Addo will lead the NPP to a presidential election.