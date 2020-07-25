The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, July 27, will officially outdoor his running mate, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Her formal outdooring was made known via a press statement issued by the NDC.

The outdooring ceremony, slated to take place in Accra, will allow Prof Opoku-Agyemang make her maiden policy statement since her announcement as running mate.

About 100 people are expected to be present at the ceremony in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

Read details of press release below: