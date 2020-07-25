Running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has met with the family of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated her deep admiration for Prof. Mills and the commitment of the NDC flagbearer and her good self to continue with the Atta Mills legacy.

READ ALSO:

Posting some photos of her and the family on her social media handle, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she will continue to cherish and uphold the towering legacy of Prof. Mills.

I am deeply honoured to have hosted representatives of the family of former President John Evans Atta Mills in my office after the wreath laying ceremony at the Asomdwee Park on Friday. pic.twitter.com/mliAOOBiKE — Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) July 25, 2020