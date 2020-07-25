Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang meets Atta Mills family
Running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has met with the family of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated her deep admiration for Prof. Mills and the commitment of the NDC flagbearer and her good self to continue with the Atta Mills legacy.

Posting some photos of her and the family on her social media handle, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she will continue to cherish and uphold the towering legacy of Prof. Mills.