Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said he could not oppose the candidature of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

He said he had other candidates in mind but when former President John Mahama presented her name, he was left with no other choice than to support his decision.

“If this was the case then there was no reason to stand against it even though I had a few others in mind,” the former President said when the former President and leading party executives called on him on Thursday to introduce the Vice-Presidential candidate.

ALSO READ:

Mr Rawlings was, however, happy Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was the favourite among a list of shortlisted candidates following consultations with the party hierarchy.

He congratulated former Minister for Education on her selection as Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Rawlings urged Prof. Opoku-Agyemang not to deviate from her principles of integrity.

He also urged Ghanaians to go out to register towards the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections, calling on political parties to desist from activities that will create civil unrest.

Earlier, former President John Mahama, in introducing his running mate, said Professor Opoku- Agyemang had the credentials worthy of her selection and listed several achievements including her appointment as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian university and her significant contribution to the educational sector during her tenure as Minister.

General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who accompanied party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo and Kofi Attoh, party Vice Chairman to the meeting, said Professor Opoku-Agyemang was a very good choice.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, said the Vice-Presidential candidate was outstanding and he was confident the party will win the upcoming elections.

He said the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang goes to prove internationally that the NDC stands for the promotion of youth and women empowerment.