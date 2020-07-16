Following the lockdown of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a classroom in Borno state in Nigeria has been converted into a poultry farm.

In a set of now viral photos shared online by one Olusegun Iselaiye, numerous domestic fowls and poultry feeding were spotted on what used to be the floor of a classroom.

Chairs and desks were piled on top of each other on one side of the room to create space for the poultry farm.

Meanwhile, following the decision by six states to go ahead with school reopening in order to allow students to write the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the federal government has maintained that the government’s position remained unchanged.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, had earlier said the government would not risk the lives of the students because of the terminal exam.

See photos of the class turned poultry farm below: