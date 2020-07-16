Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray’s goals gave Leicester a deserved 2-0 victory over Sheffield United which put their Champions League quest back on track.

Impressive debutant Luke Thomas found the Spanish playmaker in the box just before the half-hour mark and he drilled a low strike past Dean Henderson.

The Foxes had many chances to double their lead and the below-par Blades had Henderson to thank for stops from Harvey Barnes twice and Jamie Vardy, who also saw an effort come back off the post.

The second finally came 11 minutes from time when Gray, after being found on the far side of the box by Vardy, shot back across Henderson and into the corner.

Leicester now sit three points clear of Manchester United, who face Crystal Palace later on Thursday evening. Sheffield United lie in eighth spot.