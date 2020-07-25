Residents of the Asante Akim North Municipality in the Ashanti region have expressed ‘surprise’ at how smoothly registration processes in the municipality are being conducted.

Residents, who spoke to Adom News, noted that given the history of the municipality, particularly with regards to registration exercises and general election, it is very surprising that the municipality, since the inception of the registration exercise, has not recorded a single act of violence at a registration centre in the entire township.

“We are very surprised that till now, we haven’t heard of any disturbances at any registration centre in the town,” some residents said.

“We expect this to repeat itself on the day of the general election,” they further stated when asked about their expectations of the 2020 December 7 polls.

Also speaking to Adom News, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akim North, Alhaji Adams Sulley Yussif, expressed delight in the peaceful manner the exercise was being carried out.

“I have been to all the various registration centres in the area and I have not heard or witnessed any act of violence or disturbance, not even a single one. And this makes me very happy because some time ago, Asante Akim North was always in the news for bad things,” he noted.