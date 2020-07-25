The late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills was a unique African leader.

On Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at about 2:15 p.m., the entire world was thrown into a state of mourning as President John Evans Atta Mills was reported dead.

This was the first time a sitting President of the Republic of Ghana passed on.

As Ghana continues to mourn Prof. Mills, here are five of his top memorable quotes:

1. “I have always said that I will be President for all Ghanaians whether they voted for me or not and without consideration for which part of the country they come from. It will be my duty as President to heal wounds and unite our dear nation. I intend to pursue relentlessly all avenues for entrenching peace and unity in all parts of the country as I am enjoined by the constitution to do.”

2. “As we approach the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections, it is my prayer and hope that we shall continue to preserve and maintain the peace, remain united and focused as people with one destiny. We can hardly achieve meaningful development if the citizenry on whose behalf we are managing the country does not support and cooperate with us.”

3. “I will not condone actions that will pitch one citizen against the other as a way of settling political scores. That is unacceptable and will not be the Ghanaian way of doing things. The Ghanaian way should be that, under the Rule of Law, and with the benchmark of due process, any violations of the laws of Ghana will be addressed in the manner that is fair, balanced, and right in the sight of God.”

4. “As a people, our greatest achievements have come when we have lived up to the ideals that unite rather than divide us and have attached ourselves to a common-sense purpose. Let this day not just see us enjoying just the holiday part of it; let us find time to reflect on the way forward as we strive to build a Better Ghana. We must reflect on the legacies that our forebears bequeathed to us; consider what we have added to that legacy, and commit ourselves to leave a solid legacy for the generations after us.”

5. “As a nation, we have no other option but to “sustain the peace” we are enjoying in order to broaden the frontiers of our democracy and development. At no point in time should we take the peace we are enjoying for granted? Our fallen heroes and Founding Fathers toiled to give us this dear nation and we dare not destroy what they have toiled to build. Standing here every 6th March as President since 2009, and watching our youth partake actively in this celebration, there is no doubt in my mind that they are filled with dreams; big dreams of taking over from us, and becoming responsible adults…We must not destroy their dreams.”