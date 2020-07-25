The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the attacks against Madam Hawa Koomson as a ploy by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to paint her black.

A statement, signed by the National Chairman, Freddie Blay, expressed with worry how “different groups expected to be more objective in their submissions” have fallen “for the propaganda and misrepresentation of the opposition NDC in relation to the matter.”

He said this was even after the Ewutu Senya East Member of Parliament’s (MP) statement that clarified the circumstances that resulted in her action.

The party described her actions as one “in self-defence to the unwarranted attacks on her and her team by masked motorists invited by the NDC to disrupt the EC registration process in her constituency”.

According to the statement, Madama Koomson is known to be “one of the calmest female representatives of the NPP in Parliament,” who exhibits no violent nature “even in the face of extreme provocation.

“Besides preventing the MP from witnessing the process in her constituency, evidential attacks on her convoy clearly demonstrate premeditation of events by the opposition NDC to humiliate, intimidate and molest her.”

He called on Ghanaians “to exercise restraint in their utterances and conduct with respect to this matter.”

He urged the security agencies stationed at polling stations to remain forthright in ensuring that petitioners follow due process in challenging suspected unqualified individuals desirous of registering for the new voters’ identity card.

The NPP Chairman added that the party remains “open for the exploration of direct talks with the opposition NDC and other political parties on issues of common interest and concern, moving away from the normal practice of frequently engaging an arbiter in mediating affairs of political parties.”