Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, has announced that he is going into a 14-day self-quarantine at his place of residence.

He made this known in a Facebook post on his page on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

According to the Minister, he made the decision because he has not been feeling “too well” for some days now.

“Over the past few days I have not been feeling too well, so from today 23rd July 2020, I am taking a 14-day precautionary self-isolation at home in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” he posted on his Facebook wall.

