The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong, has filed nomination to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akim North Constituency.

According to him, the constituency needs a new face that would be able to connect with the people and restore their confidence in the NPP.

Mr Kwarteng addressing journalists after submitting the forms said he is the best candidate to help the NPP win the seat.

He therefore charged constituents to unite behind him to bring the needed development and also help the party break the eight.

Mr Kwarteng said there is a decline in the NPP’s votes in the constituency between 2016 and 2020 due to apathy, hence, there is the need for a swift action to change the narrative.

The PRO is contesting the seat together with five others including the incumbent MP, Andy Appiah Kubi.

The rest are Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong – Office of the Vice President, Stephen Obeng Saka – businessman and Kwadwo Baah Agyemang – a former MP.

