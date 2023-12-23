A former Convention People’s Party (CPP) General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila has said the call for a reshuffle by New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary is out of frustration.

Kabila opined that, for Justin Kodua to make the call public means they have exhausted appropriate forums but there hasn’t been any positive outcome.

However, Mr Bomfeh said the NPP General Secretary should be able to propose mechanisms that will make the President take difficult decisions.

“He spoke out of frustration but as General Secretary, you should be able to engineer certain things. You should be able to occasion certain strides the President can’t say no to, his comment has serious implications for governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kabila urged President Akufo-Addo to heed the calls for a reshuffle because it is long overdue.

“Governance is not just about what you want. You should be able to capture the mood of the people, governance, the nation and your party,” he added.