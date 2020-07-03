Supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, have denied media reports that they were responsible for the unrest in the area on Wednesday.

According to them, contrary to the media reportage, they were attacked with guns by supporters of Mr Baah Agyemang while in a vehicle en route to a registration centre in the area.

The group assert that they called for police assistance some minutes after Mr Baah Agyemang’s ‘boys’ had opened fire on them.

According to them, the police upon arrival, were attacked by Mr Baah Agyemang’s ‘boys’, leading to the gun battle that ensued between the police and the ‘boys’ in the area that fateful Wednesday.

READ ALSO

Supporters of Andy Appiah-Kubi and Kojo Baah Agyemang, a former MP for the area, reportedly clashed on Wednesday, July 1, in the Agogo Township.

The clash between the two factions resulted in the spraying of bullets and took the timely intervention of the police to curtail the situation.