

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, is reported to have allegedly destroyed a smartphone belonging to a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

The incident took place at the District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Agogo.



Speaking to Adom News, Mustapha Osman – the NDC communicator, whose phone was smashed, alleged that Mr Appiah-Kubi forcefully took his phone for ‘recording him,’ a claim he strongly denies.

“I only took out my phone to make a call, but the MP said I was recording him which is untrue. He forcefully took my phone and smashed it on the ground three times in the presence of the police,” he told Adom News.

But, Derrick Amoah, the Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Asante Akim North and a personal assistant to Mr Appiah-Kubi denied the assertion by the NDC communicator stating that Mr Appiah-Kubi’s hand accidentally hit the NDC communicator’s phone to the ground.

“It’s a lie, the MP did not forcefully take his phone and smash it on the ground, he (Mustapha Osman) was standing behind Mr Appiah-Kubi and so when he (Mr Appiah-Kubi) turned, he accidentally clashed with him (Mustapha Osman) causing his phone to fall to the ground,” he noted.