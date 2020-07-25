Police in the Northern region are on a manhunt for a driver who is suspected to have run into a police officer at barrier at Diare on the Bolga-Tamale road killing him instantly.

Corporal Agoha Nelson was on duty together with three of his colleagues at a barrier when the incident happened.

According to the police, the driver, who was driving a DAF bus with registration number GT 1089, was signaled to stop about 50 meters upon reaching the Diare Police barrier along Bolgatanga-Tamale highway, but he disregarded the signal and ran into the barrier killing Lance Corporal Agoha Nelson of the Tamale Rapid Deployment Force instantly.

The police said the hit and run suspected driver, who was on top speed and could only stop at about 100 metres away from the scene, bolted.

A statement, signed by the Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, said a signal was sent to the Savelugu District Night Patrol Team who moved to the scene and found the body of the deceased badly mutilated beyond recognition.

He said the head of the deceased was completely severed off the neck and destroyed.

He said the team was able to gather the remained scattered bodies of the Lance Corporal into a blanket and conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

He noted that the accident vehicle has been impounded and is at the police station for investigation whilst Police are making frantic efforts to arrest the runaway suspect driver to assist in investigations.