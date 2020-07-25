Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala, has opened up on why Ghanaian men didn’t approach her prior to she tying the knot with her white husband.

The singer, who said only four family members were at her private wedding, confirmed Ghanaian men didn’t show any interest in her unlike men from different countries who were rather dying for her love.

According to her, I think most Ghanaian boys I am not their kind of girl or something. Even I had guys from other African countries but Ghanaians made me feel a bit…[she paused].

I think I just fell in love, she continued talking about the love for her husband and manager, John Sherren, adding that, now some guys are trying to approach her but she is off the market.