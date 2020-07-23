Lawyers of filmmaker, Leila Djansi, has issued a letter to actress Kafui Danku over “defamatory” comments she made about her some days ago.

According to actress Danku, Miss Djansi is badmouthing her to some colleagues in the entertainment industry because she asked for her help and she couldn’t give.

Taking to her Facebook page, Miss Danku wrote:

You later came back to ask me for thousands of dollars which I didn’t give you so you went round telling people st*pid and childish lies…

I want them to know that your st*pid blabbing is all about the fact that I didn’t give you what you asked for. If anybody has warned you to be careful of Leila Djansi, believe them!

Meanwhile, Miss Danku later issued an apology: I regret posting on social media and this would not happen again. I will make efforts to resolve the differences… I would appreciate people who shared to kindly delete or take down the post since it was as a result of anger. I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I APOLOGIZE.

But, lawyers for Miss Djansi said the actress deleting the post of apology is uncalled for.

She has also been instructed to cause the retraction of the said words from all third party media outlets and blogs which have published same and also cause the said apology to have published and circulated, particularly on your Facebook wall with the same prominence as was given the defamatory words, by the close of 23rd of July, 2020.

MORE:

Read the letter below:

We act as solicitors for and on behalf of Leila Djansi and write pursuant to her instructions.

It is our Client’s instruction that on the 21st of July, 2020, you caused to be published on your Facebook wall some defamatory words targeted at the character of our Client.

Our Client further instructs that the said words to with “I might as well make the whole community aware that you are DANGEROUS… if anybody has warned you to be careful of Leila Djansi, believe them!” were falsely and maliciously calculated to lower our Client in the estimation of rightly thinking members of society generally and to tarnish her hard earned reputation.



It is our Client’s further instruction that although you issued an apology on your Facebook wall on the 22nd of July, 2020 which was accepted by our Client, same was deleted shortly after it was issued.

Furthermore, notwithstanding the said apology, the damage to our Client’s reputation had already been occasioned as the said defamatory words had been widely circulated by various media outlets and blogs.

Consequently, our Client demands that you cause the retraction of the said words from all third party media outlets and blogs which have published same and also cause the said apology to have published and circulated particularly on your Facebook wall with the same prominence as was given the defamatory words, by the close of 23rd of July, 2020.

Our client further demands that the publication of the said apology on your Facebook wall should remain for no less than seven (7) days from the date of publication.

Should you fail to do so, our Client will be compelled to pursue appropriate remedies without further notice to you.

Yours sincerely,

Signed

Obeng-Sakyi, Sobgbodjor & Co.

Find the original post below:

Filmmaker Leila Djansi demands retraction and apology from actress Kafui Danku by Dennis Adu on Scribd