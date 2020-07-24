A bus with registration number GT 1089-F has allegedly run over a police officer on duty at the Diare police checkpoint in the Northern region.

Reports indicate the driver was travelling from Bolgatanga to Kumasi when the incident happened.

This sad incident occurred on Friday dawn around 1:00 am after the driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to stop when the officer signalled him.

The vehicle violently broke the police officer into pieces beyond recognition after running over him at the checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle and his mate abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

ALSO READ:

The body of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy while the suspected driver is yet to be arrested.