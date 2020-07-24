A man, only identified as Abubakar, was caught red-handed having sex with a mentally ill woman at Abuakwa in the Ashanti region.
According to reports, he told his friends he was taking her to buy her kenkey when they caught them in a hideout.
Later, Abubakar was caught having sex with the woman in a classroom at Abuakwa, a suburb in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
He was filmed completely naked holding the mentally derailed woman in the classroom while being questioned by some angry residents.
