Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng, has parted ways with Bekistas after his loan deal with the Istanbul side expired on Thursday.

The 33-year-old joined the Turkish SuperLig side on a six-month loan deal from Fiorentina.

But, according to reports in Turkey, the Black and White club failed to sign the former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder permanently due to his high demands.

Boateng penned an emotional farewell message to the club as he departs to rejoin Italian side Fiorentina.

His loan deal will end on August 3, following the extension of the season due to COVID-19.

“I will really miss you at all times and always,” he posted on Twitter.

SADECE BÜYÜK BEŞİKTAŞ AİLESİNE ÇOK AMA ÇOK TEŞEKKÜR ETMEK İSTİYORUM BENİ İLK DAKİKADAN İTİBAREN KENDİ EVİMDE HİSSETTİRDİKLERİ İÇİN SİZİ GERÇEKTEN ÇOK ÖZLEYECEĞİM HER AN VE HERZAMAN KALBİMDE OLACAKSINIZ. @Besiktas pic.twitter.com/pXioxmlqBz — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 23, 2020

Boateng made 11 appearances and scored three times for Besiktas.

The ex-AC Milan star would miss the final game of the season due to a knock he picked during Besiktas’ 2-0 win over rivals Fenerbache.

The German-born Ghanaian is returning to La Viola to fight for a place in the team after early struggles in the first half of the season.

Boateng joined Fiorentina from Sassuolo last summer on a two-year deal, with the option of extending for another year.