Ghana FA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum says all local footballers will undergo COVID-19 tests before the 2020-2021 season start.

The 2019-20 football season came to a halt in March following the outbreak of coronavirus and was annulled on June 30 following unsuccessful negotiation with government to resume football behind closed doors.

Adomonline.com revealed earlier that the 2020/21 season will kick off on October 31 and the GFA is determined to ensure the safety of players.

Mr Twum in an interview with GTV Sports Plus revealed that per the directive of CAF’s medical team, the various leagues cannot start without conducting tests on players.

“A number of scenarios have been considered; obviously, we cannot play without testing the players. The CAF medical team issued a statement sent to all member associations that before football begins, testing has become mandatory,” he said.

According to him, contact has been made with the government’s COVID-19 advisory team ahead of the new season.

“The government’s COVID-19 advisory team is in touch with the GFA. The medical team of the football association is looking at a few possibilities or options.

“So, testing the players is going to happen for both men and women.”

The new season will be played in two zones, i.e. Northern and Southern Zone.

This new calendar will help synchronise the Ghana Premier League with the European calendar.

Meanwhile, the transfer window opens on August 31 and ends on October 31.