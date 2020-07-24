Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, has passed his medical ahead of his move to Premier League side, Southampton this summer.

The Real Valladolid centre-back passed the medical in Spain on Wednesday.

The enterprising defender snubbed French Ligue 1 side, Rennes for the Premier League side.

Salisu is now on the verge of completing his move after undergoing his physical examination.

The formalities of the transfer are now all complete with the official announcement expected soon.

Southampton have agreed to pay the £10.9m (€12m) release clause in Salisu’s Valladolid contract as well as hand him a four-year deal worth £35,000-a-year.

However, he cannot be formally registered until a work permit is obtained but the Saints believe that to be a formality.

Salisu started 30 of Valladolid’s 38 La Liga matches in the just-ended season. It was his debut season with the first team after graduating from the B team.

Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana. He missed out on his debut Black Stars call-up last year November due to injury.