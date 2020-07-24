A Ghanaian has been arrested by operatives of the National Security for allegedly falsifying passport and birth certificate documents for a Nigerian.

The documents were falsified to make the Nigerian appear to be a Ghanaian, which seems to have worked because the falsified documents have already been used to acquire the new voters’ identity card and National Health Insurance Scheme Card by the Nigerian.

The man, who confessed to having done same for over 20 persons who are not Ghanaians, said he charges only GH¢ 400.00 for the falsification of the two documents.

“I have done it for like more than 20 people, I charge GH¢ 400 if I have to do both the passport and birth certificate for the person and GH¢ 250 if the person already has a birth certificate,” he confessed to officers of the National Security during an interrogation.

The name adopted for the Nigerian on the falsified documents is Liberty Nathan.

