Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has been cautioned over his relationship with veteran football administrator, Takyi Arhin.

This emerges after the former Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer (CEO), speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, slammed stakeholders for demanding an explanation of the allocation of the CAF and FIFA relief fund.

Mr Arhin, who was known to be in the camp of disqualified GFA presidential candidate, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, has emerged as one of the few administrators who are in support of the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

But an angry CEO of Sekondi Hasaacas, FC Samuel Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah, reacting to the comments of Mr Arhin, described him in unprintable words.

He cautioned Mr Okraku to disassociate himself from such comments by Mr Arhin.

“People like Takyi Arhin are the real enemies of football in this country. What is the sense in what he has just said on the radio? he quizzed on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Which clubs does Takyi Arhin belong to? He has no club, does not spend on football but gets financial benefit from the game. Yet he has the effrontery and brass-neck to attack those who are spending money on the game.

“I will urge the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku to be wary of such characters around him,” he warned.

The football politics and antagonism appears to have been deepened with no end in sight for a collective front to drive the sport amid accusations and counter-accusations.

Mr Arhin was a known critic of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration.