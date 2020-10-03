Ciara Antwi, the wife of founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has dazzled in a photo with her triplets.

In the new photo of the Instagram page of the pastor’s wife, Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, was dressed like an angel.

She was seen showing off her triplets, Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah once more in the angel-themed photo.

The photo was to mark 3 months of the triplets’ birth and they slayed in the photo perfectly with their pretty mom.

After posting the lovely photo, Reverend Ciara Antwi captioned it: “Flashback Friday, when we had a section with my lovely angels. Our 3months photoshoot. Follow @obofours_lovely_kidz_tv for the entire Journey with my kids.”

Many fans and followers of the woman of God, after seeing the photo, took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on mother and children.