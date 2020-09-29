The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has shown the faces of his triplets for the first time in a photo.

The popular pastor was seen seated in his plush hall as he poses with his triplets all resting on his laps.

In the recent photo of the babies, Reverend Obofour was seen wearing a white Kaftan and Agbada and looked kingly as he poses in his plush living room.

The photo was posted on the Instagram page of the popular preacher’s wife’s profile.

Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, after posting the lovely photo, captioned it: “When you ask for a blessing and God triples it for you. My life is indeed a testimony he has blessed me and my family. Today, I pray for every woman who needs a testimony in her life. My God use my story to bless you. May the good lord change your story in Jesus name. Meet our Angels Jeremiah, Jeremie and Jesse Antwi.#blessing #theantwis #love #gratitude.”

Following the post, many fans and followers of the popular pastor and his wife took to the comment section to shower praises on the babies.