The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, and his wife, Ciara Antwi, have outdoored their triplets.

The triplets, who were born in May 2020, were outdoored in a lavish naming ceremony on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The ceremony was in two parts. The actual naming ceremony which was held in the morning at Obofour’s house and a private dinner held at the Kempinski Hotel in the evening.

Just like every programme Obofour has ever organised, the naming of his triplets was a big celebration.

Apart from the pomp and pageantry and the show of riches at the ceremony, it was also a conglomeration of stars.

Some of Ghana’s most popular entertainment personalities were on hand to celebrate with Obofour and his family.

The likes of Kwaku Manu, Becca, Afia Schwar, Kalybos, Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla and Mr Drew were present at the ceremony.

Others included Brother Sammy, Empress Gifty, Epixode, Wayoosi, Ayisha Modi, Bismark The Joke, and many more.

Check out videos of some of the stars who attended the baby naming: