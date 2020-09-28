The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, and his wife, Ciara Antwi, have finally outdoored their triplets.

The outdooring/naming ceremony for the triplets, who were born in May 2020, was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The naming ceremony was held in two parts.

READ ALSO:

The first part was the actual naming ceremony which was held at the couple’s residence at Trasacco Estates in Accra while a private dinner came off in the evening at plush Kempinski Hotel.

Just like every other event, Obofour has hosted, the outdooring of the triplets was a show of riches, pomp and pageantry.

Below are all the best videos from the outdooring (naming ceremony and private dinner: