The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, and his wife, Ciara Antwi, have finally outdoored their triplets.
The outdooring/naming ceremony for the triplets, who were born in May 2020, was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
The naming ceremony was held in two parts.
READ ALSO:
The first part was the actual naming ceremony which was held at the couple’s residence at Trasacco Estates in Accra while a private dinner came off in the evening at plush Kempinski Hotel.
Just like every other event, Obofour has hosted, the outdooring of the triplets was a show of riches, pomp and pageantry.
Below are all the best videos from the outdooring (naming ceremony and private dinner:
View this post on Instagram
The Story behind video is very sad and touching. This family gave birth to triplets just like Rev. Obofour and his wife but their situation got worse The man of God decided to help them. He dashed them 20,000 Ghana Cedis, a brand new Hyundai Elantra and a 3-bedroom house This is just so emotional ❤️❤️❤️