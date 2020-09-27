The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has come to the rescue of a needy couple.

Obofour has gifted a house, car and cash to the husband and wife who have fallen into hard times after giving birth to triplets.

The APC founder announced his package for the couple during a private dinner held as part of the naming ceremony for his triplets.

Reverend Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi a.k.a. Obofowaa, outdoored their triplets who were delivered May.

The naming ceremony was climaxed with a lavish dinner at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, September 26, 2020. At the party, Obofour decided to help the young couple who delivered their triplets, all boys, just around the same time as Ciara.

According to Obofour, he was touched by the couple’s plight after watching their story on Kofi TV.

To help alleviate their difficulties. Obofour announced that he was giving the lady a three-bedroom house and an amount of GHc20,000 for her to start a business with.

For the man, Obofour announced that he was giving him a new Hyundai Elantra car to use as a taxi in order to get some money to look after his family.

