The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched agenda 47/47 ahead of the December general elections.

According to them, their statistics show the party will win all the seats in the Ashanti region.

Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako explained the new numbers recorded in the new voter register show reduction in various polling stations which are strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made the comment while addressing party members at the region’s campaign launch Sunday.

Chairman Wontumi added that, the good works of President Akufo-Addo has made their work very easy in the region.

He indicated that, says the NPP will continue to work hard to win its target of 47 seats and 80 percent of votes in the Region for the Presidential candidate.

Already the NPP holds 44 of the 47 seats in the Region.

Ejura Sekyedumase, Asawase and Sekyere Afram Plains are the three seats being held by the NDC.

But Chairman Wontumi stated unequivocally that, the NPP will snatch the three seats in the December polls.