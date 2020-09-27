MTN Ghana has presented scholarship packages to 100 needy but brilliant students under the 2019 Bright Scholarship Program in Accra.

This follows the completion of the screening of applications received for the third batch of its Bright Scholarship program instituted for tertiary students.

The beneficiaries are students of 21 public universities in Ghana, across the 16 regions in the country.

The MTN Ghana Foundation over the past 3 years has awarded 300 scholarships to brilliant but needy students.

Corporate Services Executive, Samuel Koranteng said the initiative is because they are convinced that education remains one of the key drivers of social and economic prosperity.

In view, he said they are commtited to supporting development of people through education.

“Since the establishment of the MTN Ghana Foundation, we have invested over USD 15 million into 150Education, Health and Economic Empowerment projects that have led to brightening more than 4 million lives across the country” Mr. Koranteng stated.

He added that, MTN Foundation will continue to invest in bold interventions that drive value in our communities and the country.

For his part, the Minister in charge of Tertiary Education, Kwesi Yankah, who was the Special guest of honour commended MTN Ghana for the initiative.

He indicated that this initiative will ease the burden on the government, stating that the private sector is the engine of the country’s development.

MTN Bright Scholarship is an initiative by the MTN Ghana Foundation to financially assist brilliant but needy students in public tertiary institutions to complete their education.