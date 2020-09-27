Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency has blamed the poor intelligence of security forces for the successful attack by some suspected members of a separatist group, Western Togoland Restoration Forces.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that they were unprepared for the action of the group who had been agitating for independence from Ghana.

The MP expressed doubt over the overall safety of the country as the individuals appear to be well prepared for attacks.

He referenced their masterful handling of weapons by the members of the secessionist group.

Speaking to Joy News, he stated that details about operations of the group are still unknown to him as the Member of Parliament for the targeted areas.

“It is clear that this whole secessionist agenda has now metamorphosed into something else. I am wondering if it is because I have been openly against the secessionist agenda by some elements in the region or it is simply because North Tongu is the gateway to the Volta region.

“Now I do not know as an MP how many groups are outside there and how many of my youth are exposed to these groups,” Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa stated.

“National Security and the entire security architecture of our country has been caught unaware and the whole security of our country has been exposed.

“I agree with security experts who have said this is a major intelligence failure on the part of the National Security apparatus. What is clear to me is that National Security will have to sit up. It is a clear case of intelligence failure.”

“I would like to place on record that I am a deeply troubled and worried MP as what we have seen today does not portend well. I am wondering why the North Tongu constituency was targeted in this co-ordinated invasion,” he said.