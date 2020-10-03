Members of secessionist groups attacked drivers at the STC bus terminal in the Volta Regional capital Ho. They also burnt a bus. Residents say they now live in fear.

The Asogli State said it can assist state security agencies with warriors to protect its territory.

Meanwhile the Volta regional house of chiefs stated their displeasure when government officials failed to turn up for a meeting on the issue. On Friday that meeting came on anyway and government asked for calm and collaboration.

Even though former MP for Hohoe North, Kosi Kedem called for dialogue, Vice President Dr Bawumia replied that isn’t happening because they are criminals. Former President Mahama also condemned activities of the separatists groups.

Meanwhile, lawyer of the 31 persons arrested for their involvement in the revolt say those picked up had nothing to do with the incidents

On the campaign trail President Akufo Addo predicted an overwhelming victory for the NPP in the December polls.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama also told us his next administration will set up a cashew board to facilitate the development of the sector.

The newly elected flagbearer of the People’s national congress David Apasare called for peace.

Some NPP executives prevented the NDC parliamentary Dr Kwamena Nyarko from registering for his voters’ ID card at the Cape Coast Metro electoral office. The NDC was surprised.

Dozens of people were displaced in the North East region after floods, triggered by torrential rains submerged several communities. The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) was worried that residents and commuters refused to move to safer grounds

The Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers embarked on a demonstration to demand immediate payment of their legacy arrears since 2012.

To help reduce accidents on the country’s roads, the Drivers and Vehicle License authority in collaboration with the Multimedia Group Limited launched the Arrive Alive campaign.

Opoku Ware School has kicked out two top Central Region girls schools, Wesley Girls and Holy Child School in the quarterfinals stage of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) competition.