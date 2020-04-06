Lamisi Dabre, a Development Communication Consultant, sharing her experience in government’s mandatory quarantine, has revealed the mouthwatering dishes they were served.

Lamisi has been in quarantine for the past 14 days at the LA Palm Royal Beach Hotel upon arrival from Liberia.

“The food was packaged and brought to our doorstep by the hotel staff. They were mainly Ghanaian dishes but I lost appetite from the beginning due to anxiety over my status,” she said.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday she said they were fed three times daily.

“For breakfast, we were sometimes given bread with boiled egg, margarine or baked beans and samosa.

“We were also served banku with tilapia, fried rice, egg stew, ‘waakye’ and others,” she disclosed.

To Lamisi, though the 14 days journey was not an easy one, she believes it was worth it, adding the hotel staff made them feel at home.

Meanwhile, 804 persons out of about 1,020, have been released from the government’s mandatory quarantine after all two tests carried came out negative.