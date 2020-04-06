Captain Planet has landed himself in the pit of trolls on twitter for a misleading and backfired comment which attacked the health ministry’s report about Coronavirus recovery cases.

The Ghanaian musician, known as one of the members of the defunct 4×4 music group, took to twitter to question reports that some Coronavirus patients in Ghana have recovered.

Sharing a screenshot of the report that 31 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ghana, Captain Planet via a tweet quizzed that “currently no FDA approved products against COVID-19, so how did 31 patients with COVID-19 recover in Ghana?”

His comment attracted the attention of the blogging platform as tweets schooled him whilst others mocked him for making a comment some have described as “dumb”.

The rapper later admitted he had goofed and deleted his tweet.