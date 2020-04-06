The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it is investigating an incident that occured at Ashaiman on Sunday, April 5, in which a civilian lost his life after attempting to disarm a military officer.

According to a statement released by GAF, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie military officers were in the process of arresting the deceased on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act.

Read stories on coronavirus

“Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off. The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement: