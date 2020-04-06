President Akufo-Addo has described the coming weeks as a critical phase for Ghana in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, this is because the country awaits the test results of some 15,384 persons who were reached through contact tracing.

“The outcome of these tests would determine whether or not the duration of the two-week restriction on movement would be extended and the implementation or otherwise of any more enhanced measures to deal with the virus,” he said.

In an address to the nation on Sunday the president called for citizens’ cooperation with the tracing and testing as well as the care and management protocols which are being implemented to hasten the lifting of restrictions and returning the nation to normalcy.



“I am fully aware of the disruptions to your lives occasioned by these measures. Your personal movements, way of life, the education of your children.

“Your livelihoods have all been disturbed by this virus but believe me, the measures are necessary if we are to free ourselves permanently of this pestilence,” he advised.